Are Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan dating? Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan, who is one of the most charming and bankable actors of this generation, has female fans swooning over him. The actor is frequently in the news due to his alleged relationships. The actor is now making waves on the internet after rumours of him dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, started circulating. The Dhamaka actor who was earlier rumoured to be dating, Sara Ali Khan, has allegedly found love once again in Pashmina Roshan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the rumoured couple meets quite often at each other's place, and they are more than 'just good friends' at this point. To escape the attention of the paparazzi, they have been playing smart in their relationship, sending their cars rushing back to their respective houses. The report also stated that Kartik drove his now 'close friend' Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu on Diwali. They reportedly prefer to spend their late-night hours on Jio World Drive and at the patisserie Cou Cou.

For the unversed, Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will star alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The film is currently in works.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a jam packed schedule. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film "Shehzada." The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi.

Apart from Shehzaada, he will appear in Hansal Mehta's "Captain India," in which he will play a pilot. He will also appear in "Freddy," "Satyanarayan Ki Katha," and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

