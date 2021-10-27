Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss 15? Ask Karan Kundrra fans; she says 'All Rumours are true'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA, ANUSHA DANDEKAR Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar

Ever since Karan Kundrra confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss 15, everybody wondered if his ex-girlfriend and popular VJ, Anusha Dandekar, will be joining him on the controversial reality show. It has been over three weeks that the show began but speculations around Anusha's participation haven't died down. On Wednesday, she took to social media to share an Instagram reel with Lizzo and Cardi B's song 'Rumors' playing in the backdrop. Taking a jibe at the entire BB 15 hullabaloo, she started her post on a sarcastic note writing, "All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house." While she did not mention Bigg Boss 15 in her post, fans were quick to point out that she is talking the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Continuing further, she added, "They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay! “Everything you need to know!” Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Anushka addressed rumours about her entering Bigg Boss 15 house. Earlier, she quashed all such stories and requested everyone to stop making such assumptions. Taking to Instagram, she shared a lengthy post last week asking everyone to not diminish her achievements. "I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it," she said.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra has become one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 15, thanks to his aggressive fights and a blossoming romance with actress Tejasswi Prakash. It was only recently, that he confessed to having a soft spot for the actress. During their conversation, he also spoke about Anusha. He compared the anchor and VJ to Shamita Shetty saying the two have a lot in common.

