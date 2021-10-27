Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra points out similarities between Shamita Shetty and ex Anusha Dandekar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar

Karan Kundrra is clearly becoming one of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house. From his fights with housemates to heart to heart conversations with his friends in the house, the actor is making sure all eyes are glued to him. Recently, he was seen speaking to Tejasswi about Shamita Shetty and his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Karan pointed out similarities between the two after Pratik Sehajpal claimed Shamita and Anusha have a lot in common. Agreeing to it, Tejasswi says, “Yes, They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body.”

In addition to this, Karan adds, “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai (all these things are very similar).” Hearing him, Tejasswi instantly prompted if he could fall in love with Shamita. “No," the actor said at once adding, "Brocode bhi to ek cheez hoti hai.” Karan also said that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita are in love with each other.

Meanwhile, it seems like there's a spark between Karan and Tejasswi too. Here are some adorable moments between the two:

Meanwhile, rumours were rife on Anusha's entry on the show and being the ex-girlfriend of Karan Kundrra, people were expecting more twists in the show. But Anusha has recently nullified all such stories and requested everyone to stop making such assumptions.

At the end of her long post, she clarifies on not being part of the show. She wrote: "So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of God please stop this nonsense about me going on 'Bigg Boss' to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you, who just let me live and spread happiness."

She also talked about her life and health in the initial parts of her note saying: "I am so grateful for my health and the last few days I laughed more than I have in a long time, I received so much love, happiness, warmth and kindness. I was in beautiful locations and got to shoot my new campaign there as well (can't wait for you to see!) The weather was perfect, I tried some of the yummiest food, I danced, I swam, I shopped and woke up to the peaceful ocean and the Burj! The perfect combo for me, a beach baby and a city girl! And I was with two of my best girlfriends."