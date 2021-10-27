Bigg Boss 15: Video of Karan Kundrra carrying Tejasswi in his arms goes viral, TejRan fans call them 'goals'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Karan Kundraa, Tejasswi Prakash

The chemistry between Karan and Tejasswi seems to be growing by the day. During one of the tasks in Bigg Boss 15, Afsana Khan hurls some powder back at Tejasswi Prakash, who starts coughing hard and goes down. 'Sanchalak' Karan Kundrra quickly picks her up and carries her to safety. With some flirting here and there, the duo also had some heart to heart conversation about relationships and how Karan freaked out when he saw Tejasswi was not well.

The video of Karan carrying Tejasswi in his arms has gone viral on the Internet and netizens are loving their chemistry. Fans have named their pair 'TejRan' and it has become one of the top trends on Twitter. With romantic songs dedicated to the celebrities to pictures of Karan looking at Tejasswi, here's how Karan and Tejasswi have taken the Internet by storm. Take a look:

It was only recently that Karan was seen talking about having a crush on Tejasswi. While speaking to Akasa, Karan shared that he has a soft spot for the actress. While he was unsure what Tejaswwi thinks, Akasa feels, the feeling is mutual. Later, Akasa was seen discussing the same with Tejaswwi too.

It is on multiple instances that Karan and Tejasswi were seen standing up for each other. Be it comforting one another on hard days or taking care of each other, there seems a spark between the two celebrities.

They were also seen discussing marriage. As Tejasswi dials up her flirt game, she questions Karan why he has not married yet. Karan shares the reason for the age gap not working for him in the past. Tejasswi then tells him, "See? You need me!"

Is this a beginning of a new love story in Bigg Boss 15? Only time will tell!

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.