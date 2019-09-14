Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram video of growing hair will make you go LOL

Anupam Kher, who has turned 64 years old, is the fittest actor in Bollywood. He has been in New York for a while now here he is shooting for his American TV series The New Amsterdam. Other than impressing his fans with his phenomenal acting skills, the actor keeps them entertained with his social media presence. Recently, the actor shared a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen donning a wig.

Sharing the video Anupam wrote, “बाल लगाते ही बिजली गिरी!! Lightening struck the moment I grew hair. #HairRaisingExperience #StatutaryWarning” In the video, the actor can be seen walking towards the camera in slow motion with his wig on and lightening effects ruling the video. Anupam’s crazy walk will make you laugh your heart out. Check out the video here-

Earlier, Anupam Kher also impressed the fans when he shared a video in which he is seen doing upper body exercises. While sharing the video, he wrote, “I like this video. Hope you like it too.” This video is also made in the slow motion by the actor.

Not just his videos, Anupam Kher keeps his fans updated about everything happening in his life. From meeting friends to attending events, he makes sure that his fans are always close to him through social media.

