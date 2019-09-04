Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher recalls the incident when he made Deepika Padukone cry in his acting school

Anupam Kher has always managed to impress the viewers with his spectacular performances in Bollywood films. He is not just a great actor, but he has also trained many actors who have become big stars today. One of them is Deepika Padukone who is arguably the most successful and talented actresses in the Indian Film Industry. Not many fans know that Deepika attended Anupam Kher’s acting school for three months before she made her debut in Bollywood. Recalling the days when he used to teach Deepika, Anupam Kher revealed an incident when he made her cry.

While talking to HT Anupam Kher recalled, “I remember one about Deepika. She was a very successful model before she joined my school. She was good at everything, punctual, and would do things with finesse. I had told her ‘you are here for three months, you can’t take a break’. I felt that she wanted to do everything perfectly. My point is, acting is not about perfection, it’s about the rough edges too. One day, to break her composure of being a perfectionist, I gave her an exercise in improvisation. I told her ‘you work as a bai (maid) in a house, there is nothing called ‘perfection’ (about her)’. She was spick and span about mannerisms, but her character wouldn’t know how to use a fork and a knife. That went on for 45 minutes… till I felt she had discovered (new things). I think she started crying!”

Can you spot Deepika Padukone in this throwback picture from Anupam Kher's acting school?

Also read: Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor ‘fought like kids’ to pay taxi fare in NYC, video goes viral

Not just Deepika Padukone, but stars like Varun Dhawan, Kirti Kulhari, Esha Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, have also learned the baby steps of acting at Anupam Kher’s acting school. While Anupam Kher today is a global icon with his skills doing wonders on the big screen, he initially wanted to be a teacher by profession.

Anupam Kher revealed, “I came to Mumbai to be a teacher in an acting school. But when I reached here, I discovered that the school was actually just a fake one, a fraud kind of thing. I was very disappointed, as there was no building, no teacher, no classroom. I made up my mind then If I ever become somebody, I would first open an acting school.” The actor also recalled his school teachers Balwant Gargi and (former Director of National School of Drama) Ebrahim Alkazi and credited them for his stellar acting skills.

Also read: Anupam Kher has sweetest thing to say after Nick Jonas mouths I love you to Priyanka Chopra during concert

Anupam Kher expresses his opinion about religion in Aap Ki Adalat

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page