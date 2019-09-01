Monday, September 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Anupam Kher has sweetest thing to say after Nick Jonas mouths I love you to Priyanka Chopra during concert

Anupam Kher has sweetest thing to say after Nick Jonas mouths I love you to Priyanka Chopra during concert

Check out backstage photos of Anupam Kher along with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2019 23:22 IST
Representative News Image

Anupam Kher with PeeCee and Nick

Anupam Kher attended Nick Jonas' concert on invitation from Priyanka Chopra. The veteran actor was invited for the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins concert, where he had a gala time. Kher took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the night.

In one of the videos, we can see Priyanka cheering Jonas Brothers at the concert. "Sharing with you all another video from the concert of @jonasbrothers last night. I don’t have much knowledge of English music scene but the crowd certainly was going hysterical. They were loving every song. Singing along with them. So was @priyankachopra. I also saw @nickjonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it,'' he wrote as a caption.

Backstage photos of Kher along with PeeCee and Nick are also doing the rounds on social media. Check out below:

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka invited Anupam Kher to the #jonasbrothers concert last night. #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on

Earlier, Kher thanked the actress for inviting him to such a surreal evening. Along with a video, he wrote, ''Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting me to your husband @nickjonas’s concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always."

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIt's funny to us now: Game of Thrones creators discuss infamous coffee cup gaffe Next StoryGanesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi welcome Bappa home. Check out photos  