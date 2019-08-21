Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor ‘fought like kids’ to pay taxi fare in NYC, video goes viral

Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor ‘fought like kids’ to pay taxi fare in NYC

Veteran Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor have been in New York for a while now. On one hand, Rishi Kapoor has been in NYC for his treatment, Anupam Kher has been shooting for his TV show New Amsterdam. The actors keep treating their fans with pictures and videos of their get-togethers at each other’s house. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he was seen enjoying a cab ride with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor and by the end of which, they fight like little kids for paying the cab fare.

Anupam Kher shared the video on his Instagram saying, “After a most delicious dinner at our friend, producer/director and one of the best chefs @vikaskhannagroup’s house #RishiKapoor, @neetu54 and I decided to take a yellow cab. At the end of the journey we almost fought like kids for who will pay the taxi fare. Bangladeshi cab driver had no clue who were in his car! Can you imagine this happening in India?” In the video, Anupam Kher is seen asking the Bangladeshi cab driver say ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’. Watch the video here-

On the related note, Rishi Kapoor has time and again claimed that he is waiting to return to his home in India eagerly. In a recent interview with Mid Day, Rishi Kapoor threw some light on his life in New York and revealed that once he was mistaken for an ex-waiter after the staff of the restaurant came one-by-one to meet him. The actor said, "Once I was at a restaurant, which had several Bangladeshi waiters. Each of them came and greeted me. One of the American staff members thought I was an ex waiter there, which is why the staff was talking to me. They were so embarrassed, but I laughed all the way back home."

Rishi Kapoor also revealed that even the taxi drivers often don't charge money from him in New York and only demand for a selfie with the veteran actor. On the related note, it is said that Rishi Kapoor will be returning India on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. This means that the actor will be celebrating the festival with his family in Mumbai on September 2.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page