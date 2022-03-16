Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher reveals mother Dulari was 'shaken and silent' after watching The Kashmir Files | See her reaction

Vivek Agnihotri's recent film 'The Kashmir Files' starring national Award winners Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty is witnessing a great response. Not just in terms of reviews but also the box office numbers have been unexpected. Tuesday happened to be the fifth day of its release and in such a short span of time, the film has managed to rake in Rs 60 crore. Various celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar and others have come forward on social media and asked the viewers to watch the film. And now, one of the lead stars and veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video revealing his mother Dualri's reaction after watching the film. Not only this but he even shared why he was given the responsibility of the executive producer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a video of his mother who is seen watching and discussing the film. She also happens to be a Kashmiri Pandit and talks about how her younger brother was threatened and forced to relocate.

In the caption the actor wrote, "Mom saw #TheKashmirFiles with us yesterday! She was shaken and silent for the longest time. This evening I went to meet her and asked her about the film. As you will see this is her most serious video. She kept quiet for a long time and then this is what she could say. Afterwards I gave her a never ending hug. And as I was leaving she said, "अच्छा किया इस फ़िल्म में तूने काम किया। ये तेरा फ़र्ज़ था! दुनिया भर में रह रहे कश्मीरियों के लिए! ये कहानी सबको पता लगनी चाहिए।"

Further, the actor went on to say, "She is right!! That is why I requested @vivekagnihotri to give me the #ExecutiveProducer title also for the film. I needed it! Some projects in life are beyond cinema and acting!"

Anupam Kher shared another post on Wednesday and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah. He wrote, "Thank you Hon. Home Minister @amitshahofficial ji for playing a vital role in the abrogation of article 370 and empowering the people of India. The team #TheKashmirFiles was humbled to have been invited to your residence for breakfast. Your dedication towards the security and development of the country is inspirational. On a personal note your knowledge and sense of humour is infectious. Thank your once again."

Coming to the box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his latest tweet wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… FANTASTIC TRENDING, as footfalls, occupancy, numbers continue to soar… Day 5 higher than *all* previous days… BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr. Total: ₹ 60.20 cr. #India biz."

For those unversed, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 and also stars-- Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in crucial roles. The film has been made tax free in several states.

