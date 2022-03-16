Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's film; excited fans say 'queen is back'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally become the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of celebrities making a foray into the digital world. The actress is all set to make a debut through a Netflix project helmed by ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Before her, it was Madhuri Dixit who stepped into the OTT world through her series 'The Fame Game.' Coming back to Bebo, her yet-to-be-titled film will be a murder mystery and is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Taking to Instagram and sharing the good news with her fans, Kareena shared a video and two photos with the cast on Wednesday. As soon as the same was announced, it brought a wave of excitement amongst fans who took to Twitter and shared their reaction.

Alongside the post that she shared, the actress wrote in the caption, "And so it begins...12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh & Thomas Kim."

Excited about her OTT debut, Kareena said, "I can't wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

Sujoy, too, shared his thoughts about the film, which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. "Devotion is probably the best love story I've ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for," he said.

Welcoming Kareena on board, the Producers, Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim said, "Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all. And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skillset to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project."

The upcoming project is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures. The film will go on floors soon.

Apart from the same, Kareena is all set to be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is all set to release on August 11 and is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

