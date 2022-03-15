Follow us on Image Source : INSTA-SWARABHASKER/TWITTER-TARANADARSH Swara Bhasker takes a dig at the success of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files; gets brutally trolled instead

Everyone these days is talking about 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty. The film that released on March 11 has gained appreciation from not just the critics but also fans and many celebrities. A number of stars like-- Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Hansal Mehta have come out on social media and requested everyone to watch the film in theatres. However, it seems that Swara Bhasker is not quite impressed with the film and its success. The actress recently shared a cryptic tweet without taking any name and wrote, "If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. (sic)."

As soon as she did the same, netizens started trolling her in the comments section. A person wrote, "I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven't said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas. Operative word being "prominent". You can chill. #TheKashmirFiles (sic)." While another person tweeted, "Congratulations Swara!!! again you did t.successfully got attention of people from “someone else success”but sorry this time only 100+ retweets it seems people are busy in some useful work ;) (sic)."

Meanwhile, the film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. "#TheKashmirFiles film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the four day box office collections of the film and tweeted, "While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi among others.