Anil Kapoor pens emotional note for 'son, bestfriend and rival' Harsh Varrdhan on his birthday

Anil Kapoor's heart-warming birthday note for Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor posted a heart-warming note for son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his 29th birthday. In his emotional message, the actor addressed Harsh Varrdhan as his son, best friend and rival. ''Happy Birthday, @harshvarrdhankapoor! Our relationship has always been so much more than that of a father & son. You’re the one I confide in, make fun of, take advice from & steal shoes from! You’re my son, bestfriend & now rival, which I absolutely love, just as much as I love you!,'' the message read.

Along with the message, Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures with Harsh Varrdhan.

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita also dropped a comment on the post: ''I love these pics. The two loves of my life."

Sunita Kapoor, Farah Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's comments on Anil Kapoor's post.

Besides wishing the Bhavesh Joshi actor on his birthday, fans wrote amusing comments on Anil Kapoor's reverse-ageing.

''No difference between father n son,'' wrote a follower.

''Who is father and who is son????cant make out,'' commented other.

''Looks like two brothers are posing,'' another comment read.

Fans drop comments on the post.

Harsh Varrdhan also shared a message on Instagram on his birthday. Asking to spread love and peace, the actor wrote, ''thank you for everything and for those who know me you know me and you know somethings never change .. be cool be easy be calm and be low key."

Harsh made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2016 film Mirzya. Later, he was seen in the 2018 film Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both the movies tanked at the Box Office.

He will next be seen in Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's biopic, co-starring Anil Kapoor.

