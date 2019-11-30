Image Source : TWITTER Ananya Pandey's 'pinch me' moment on meeting Salman Khan

Budding Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey gushes while recalling the moment she met superstar Salman Khan on the set of "Bigg Boss 13".

"I am a big fan of 'Bigg Boss' and I have been watching the show ever since. I think this is one of the show that my mom and I bond over. In fact, my mother got a 'Bigg Boss' themed cake on my 17th birthday because I was so obsessed with the show. I am one of those obsessed fans who ask everyone to keep quiet when the show comes on TV," said Ananya, who was at the set of the reality show to promote her upcoming film "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

"So, finally when I went to ‘Bigg Boss 13' for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn't speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like… am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years!" she added.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh' releases on December 6. The "Bigg Boss" episode featuring Ananya airs on Colors TV on Sunday.

