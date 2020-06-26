Amrish Puri would call Anupam Kher a 'naughty bachcha,' actor remembers with throwback photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Amrish Puri would call Anupam Kher a 'naughty bachcha'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday recalled shooting with the late Amrish Puri by sharing a throwback poster with him. Taking to Instagram, Kher recalled how Puri used to call him his "bachcha", and spoke of his habit of punctuality. He also shared that Amrish Puri was one of the most childlike actor and had played the most deadly villains in Indian cinema.

" I miss #AmrishPuri ji. He was the gentlest person I had the privilege to be friends with. He was calm and compassionate. He had a childlike innocence. And yet he played the toughest villains in Indian and international cinema. One of the most professional actors. Punctual and disciplined. He would often say to me, 'yaar! tu bada naughty bachcha hai!' Not many people have called me a bachcha (young boy). It felt great. And I would reply, 'Amrish Ji, tussi great ho!' And he would giggle like a baby. Amrish ji, you will always be great," posted Anupam Kher.

Amrish Puri who passed away on January 12, 2005. Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri had worked together in several films, including "Jeene Do" (1990) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995).

On a relate dnote, Anupam Kher became a part of Cannes Film Festival 2020 virtually. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I had the privilege to be part of this year’s @Cannes_Lions vibrant, innovative and inspirational five day online festival. It was such a pleasure to chat with the wonderful @hyla about my life’s lessons. Thank you @digennaro for this. Do watch the live streaming!:) #LIONSLive"

I had the privilege to be part of this year’s @Cannes_Lions vibrant, innovative and inspirational five day online festival. It was such a pleasure to chat with the wonderful @hyla about my life’s lessons. Thank you @digennaro for this. Do watch the live streaming!:) #LIONSLive pic.twitter.com/8SlZESChTl — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 26, 2020

Recently, Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. He feels the play will give some hope to people during these stressful times. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Anupam's failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people. The actor has been doing the play for 15 years.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage