Image Source : OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Prabhas Bollywood celebs extend Navratri, Gudi Padwa wishes

From Navratri, Baisakhi to Gudi Padwa and Ramadan, April 13 marks so many festivals. Navratri is known to be one of the biggest and important Hindu festivals. Chaitra Navratri falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious for the farming communities in the country. While Baisakhi is celebrated in Punjab, Gudi Padwa is the traditional festival celebrated in Maharastra and Goa. As Maharashtrians and Konkanis call their new year celebrations Gudi Padwa, in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is known as Ugadi.

On the occasion, Many Bollywood celebs took to their social media and extended their heartiest wishes to fans, friends and followers.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor took to his Twitter and wished his fans all the festivals from Baiskhi to Cheti Chand and Gudi Padwa and Navtratri. "T 3873 - What a Blessed Day.

Gudi padva on April 13 2021

Baisakhi on April 13, 2021

First Navratra on April 13, 2021

Ugadi on April 13, 2021

Ramzan on April 13, 2021.

Blessings of Waheguru, Mata Rani, Ganesh, Brahma and Allah on the same day," Big B wrote.

On the special occasion of Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and extended wishes for the same.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi."

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

"Wishing all good health, peace and joy Folded handsGreen heart #Navratri #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Ugadi #RamadanKareem #ChaitraNavratri #Bihu #ChaitraShuklaPratipada #Cheiraoba #Sheetal #Chetichand #Navreh," said Dia Mirza.

The South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, wished his fans peace, joy and prosperity. "Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe."

Pooja Hegde shared a video wishing her fans

Creative head of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor shared her heartiest wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Poila Boshak, Cheti Chand, Puthandu, and Gudi Padwa.