As Gudi Padwa treat, RRR makers release new poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the makers of RRR treated fans to a new poster of the film. The new poster features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Sharing the poster on social media, Ram Charan wrote, "I wish everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead." "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli's upcoming ambitious film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is set in 1920s and is a fictional account of two freedom fighters who fight against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film, said to be one of the costliest ever made in India, is scheduled to release on October 13.

Earlier this month, on ajay Devgn's birthday, the makers also shared the first look of the actor.

Last month, filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media to unveil the first look of actor Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia's look as Sita for the upcoming film. In the picture, Ram can be seen donning a dhoti and has a bow and arrow pointing at a fiery red sky. "The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all... #RRR #RRRMovie," he wrote.

Alia's look as Sita garnered applause on social media. In the image, Alia wears a green saree paired with a vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed. "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie," Rajamouli tweeted.

The period drama centres around the life of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is slated to have a worldwide release on October 13, on Dussehra, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

