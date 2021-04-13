Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Best Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OROVIA1 Gudi Padwa 2021: Best Wishes, Images, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings

Gudi Padwa is celebrated by people in India to mark the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar. The festival derives its name from two words — 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' signifies the first day of the phase of the moon. While Maharashtrians and Konkanis call their new year celebrations Gudi Padwa, in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is known as Ugadi. It is being celebrated on April 13 this year. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. It also marks the onset of spring and harvest season.

The day is celebrated by buying and gifting new clothes, drawing colourful rangolis or muggulu, and feasting on festive dishes. People start the festivities by taking the traditional oil bath and consuming neem leaves. It is believed that consuming the leaves purifies the blood and increases one’s immunity against diseases. Chaitra Navaratri is also observed for nine days starting from the first day of the luni-solar calendar.

On this occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, wish your loved ones with these Messages, Quotes and Greetings:

-Khushian ho overflow

Masti kabhi na ho low

Dosti ka surur chaya rahe

Dhan aur Shorat ki ho bauchar

aisa aye apke liye Gudi Padva ka tyohar!

-On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with Happiness, good Health & plenty of Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

-A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way millions of joys unheard – untold. Happy Gudi Padwa!

-Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa!

-A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this new year bring your way millions of joys. Happy Gudi Padwa!

-Wishing you joyous festivities and a bounty of good luck and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Significance

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021: Images, Whatsapp Messages

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Gudi Padwa 2021

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAGAVADGITACHANTING Happy Gudi Padwa 2021

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Gudi Padwa 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021: Best Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings

-May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you best year ahead. Happy Ugadi!

-This Ugadi, wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. Happy Ugadi!

-On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I pray to God that he gives you good health and success.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAGAVADGITACHANTING Happy Ugadi 2021

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ugadi 2021

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Take blessings of Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Also Read: Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Delicious, easy-to-make nine dishes for 9 days of fasting