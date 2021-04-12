Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOODMORNIGQUOTES Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Significance

Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is known to be one of the biggest and important Hindu festivals. Chaitra Navratri is the first Navratri which is also known as Vasant Navratri. It falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious for the farming communities in the country. As per the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls in March or April while the other Navratri is known as Sharad Navratri as it is celebrated during the autumn season.

This year Chaitra Navratri will commence on April 13, 2021, and the celebration will last up to April 22, 2021. Tuesday marks the first day of the nine-day festival, 'Navratri' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess and all her different avatars. It is particularly celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. Goddess Durga is hailed as Shakti and celebrated for eliminating Mahishasura.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, Time

This year, Chaitra Navratri would start on April 13 and will end on April 21, 2021. The Ashtami falls on April 20, while Ram Navami would be celebrated on the last day. The first day of Navratri marks the first day of the Hindu calendar and it falls during the Shukla Paksha of the moon i.e, the full moon phase. On this day, several devotees place Kalash at their home/temple.

Auspicious timing for Kalash Sthapna is between 6:11 AM to 10:22 AM on April 13, 2021.

Dates for nine-day Chaitra Navratri:

Day 1: 13th April (Tuesday) Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 2: 14th April (Wednesday) Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: 15th April (Thursday) Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: 16th April (Friday) Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: 17th April (Saturday) Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 6: 18th April (Sunday) Shasthi: Katyani Puja

Day 7: 19th April (Monday) Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 8: 20th April (Tuesday) Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja

Day 9: 21st April (Wednesday) Rama Navami: Siddhidatri Puja

Also Read: Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Significance

Throughout the holy days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. The first day of Chaitra Navratri marks the Hindu New Year as per the Lunar calendar. The devotees begin the New Year by worshipping Maa Durga. This day devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri.

Puja Vidhi

The Chaitra Navratri Puja samagri consists of puja items for the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana and everyday puja ingredients.

For Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana--do not use steel or plastic kalash. You need a copper, bronze, brass or silver Kalash. A brown coconut with its husk. A few Mango leaves, some Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, Water, a few Currency coins and fresh flowers along with red chunari (piece of cloth).