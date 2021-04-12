Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BABYWORLDZ2020 Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp

Known to be one of the biggest and important Hindu festivals, Tuesday marks the first day of the nine-day festival, 'Navratri' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess and all her different avatars. Navratri is generally celebrated in the northern region with great pomp and show. It is a festival of nine nights and ten days and different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped every day. The Navratri which marks the beginning of the spring season ends on the day when Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama is celebrated.

Throughout the holy days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree.

Happy Navratri 2021: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones:

I wish to Goddess Durga to remove your all troubles and sorrows. Brings nine colours of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021!!

Feast and have fun

The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you…

May the auspicious days of Vasant Navratri manifest energy (shakti), wealth (lakshmi), and knowledge (gyaan) into your life Happy Navratras!

Maa bharti jholi khali!

Maa Ambe vaishno wali!

Maa Sankat harna wali!

Maa Vipda Mitane wali!

Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navratri ki Hardik Subh Kamnayen!

Good Fortune, Good Health, Happy Life

All these are my wishes for you this Navratri! 'Happy Navaratri'

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.