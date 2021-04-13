Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEDHA_ROY_BARDHAN Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Take blessings of Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

The auspicious nine days of Navratri have finally begun on April 13. While the celebrations have been disrupted by the second wave of covid-19, people are celebrating the day of Goddess Shailpuri in their homes. Devotees offer their prayers to Maa Shailputri after the Kalash Sthapna. The Day 1 of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shaipuri, also known as Hemavati and Parvati. The pictorial depiction of Maa Shailputri shows her having two hands, holding Trishul in the right hand, a pink lotus in the left, and a crescent adorns her forehead.

Check out the Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti to please Goddess Shailputri here.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Significance

Devotees worship the first avatar of Goddess Durga, Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. In Sanskrit, Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya. Goddess Shailputri carries Trishul in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand. Goddess Sati, after self-immolation took birth as the daughter of Himalaya, hence the name Shailputri.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi

It is believed that moon is governed by the Goddess Shailputri. Moon is considered to be the owner of fortunes, hence, worshipping the Goddess brings luck, health and prosperity on this day.

The first day of Navratri begins with Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana. Auspicious timing for Kalash Sthapna is between 6:11 AM to 10:22 AM on April 13, 2021. The puja starts by taking the idol of Goddess Shailputri and washing it with the holy water of River Ganges. Then establish the idol or just a photo of the Goddess and offer sweets. Then put mango leaves and coconut over a Kalash. Light a ghee diya to worship the Goddess. Chant mantra and offer garland made of white flowers to the Devi. Prepare kheer or any white colored food item to please the Goddess. A chapter of Durga Saptshathi is read on each day of Navratri which brings positivity in the house. Complete the puja vidhi with aarti.

Many devotees fast throughout the nine days of Navratri. However, you can also observe fast on the first and the last day of the holy nine days.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Mantra

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Stotra Path

Pratham Durga Twahi Bhavsagar

Tardeem Dhan Aishwarya Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum

Trilojanani Twahi Paramanand Pradiyamaan

Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum

Charachareshwari Twahi Mahamohvinashin

Mukti Bhukti Dayini Shailputri Pranmabhyahum