Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODMASALA96, YOGEN SHAH Sohail Khan-Seema Khan

Amid Sohail Khan-Seema Khan's divorce rumours, the two celebrities were spotted at the family court in Mumbai. While there has been no confirmation about the same, several media reports state that the two have decided to part ways mutually and are on cordial terms.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Seema Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Seema Khan