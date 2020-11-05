Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others have sweetest birthday wishes for Athiya Shetty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty's birthday

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Thursday. On her special day her fans, friends and colleagues have the sweetest birthday wishes for her. Athiya, who turned 28 today made her debut with the 2015 film Hero. Many Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and dad Suniel Shetty took to social media to share some adorable throwback photos with Athiya.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a photo of Athiya, eating. She wrote "Happy Birthday Athu! Have the best best day in the best best way... just eat cake all day. Big Hug beautiful. @athiyashetty."

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor shared a few gorgeous throwback pictures with the birthday girl. In one of the photos, Athiya can be seen wearing an orange jumpsuit while Sonam sported a white dress. Sonam captioned the story, saying "Happy Happy Birthday beautiful @athiyashetyy you're the sweetest and prettiest girl. All my love darling."

Anushka Sharma too took to her Instagram stories to wish Athiya. "Happy Birthday gorgeous! Have a super day," she wrote.

"Happiest Bday my sweet Athu, wish u lots of love and cake always!!," said Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday.

The Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff shared a photo in which Athiya could be seen posing with him and Krishna and wrote "Happy birthday @athiyashetty." While Krishna Shroff also shared a throwback photo with the birthday girl and said, "Happiest Birthday to my sister from another mister! So much to look forward to with you this year. @athiyashetty."

Earlier, a super cute birthday greeting arrived from her father Suniel Shetty, where the actor shared a beautiful memory with his daughter on his Instagram handle. In his caption, the actor addressed Athiya with her nickname TIA, saying "TIA .... Where my life begins and love never ends. Happy birthday, my baby. I thank life every day for giving me the gift of you."

Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019. She is the daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty.

