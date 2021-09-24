Alia Bhatt's on-screen father Bijay Anand comes out in support of her amidst 'Kanya Maan' controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHEYFASHION Alia Bhatt's on-screen father Bijay Anand supports her amidst 'Kanya Maan' controversy

Recently, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's latest ad garnered a lot of eyeballs. In the video, Alia questions the concept of 'Kanyadaan'. The ad has sparked a debate on social media. While many think it is progressive, others find it misinterpreting. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut expressed their views on the same. Actor Bijay Anand who played the actress’ father in the ad commercial is the latest one to share his opinion on the ad which features the actress as a bride.

While talking to ETimes he said, "As actors, we trust the direction, writing, and production departments to do the right thing and not get us into controversy. I am not an expert on the subject, so, they have to keep in mind the appropriateness and correctness of the subject. Also, everyone has their own interpretation of things. There are hundreds of scholars who have their own take on every topic. If we are so smart, then we should have been scientists."

He further extended his support to the actress, said, "I’m only seeing that Alia is a Muslim girl, when she is saying ‘Kanya Maan’, for me, she is emphasising the need to respect women in a country where women are getting raped every seven minutes! Why don't you look at the fact that she is saying ‘kanya ka maan karo (respect women)’? Again, it is your choice; I'm not blaming anyone for it, but we need to remember that hatred will only give rise to more hatred."

Earlier actress Kangana Ranaut shared her views and asked the brands to stop 'manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising'. In her post, she also tried to explain the concept of the age-old Hindu tradition.

The video in question is of Ali Bhatt wherein the actress headlines the campaign for a clothing brand. The video tries to rethink wedding traditions in modern times. In the video, Alia as the bride talks about the notion of considering a girl child to be a liability as she shares how each of her family members spoke to her about weddings and brides since her childhood. Taking a stance on kanyadaan, the film asks everyone to rethink it and bring it forth as a gesture of respect and equality.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt's bridal ad, explains what 'kanyadaan' is

The 'Kanyadaan' is an age-old ritual which has been an intrinsic part of our society. Highlighting the conventional thought behind this ritual, the video tries to promote a more inclusive and equal space for women in marriage and in life. Through the film, Alia talks about a new idea that creates a union between the ritual itself and its underlying thought process placed in modern context.