Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt's bridal ad, explains what 'kanyadaan' is

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, ALIA BHATT Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to share her opinion on Alia Bhatt's latest ad which features the actress as a bride. ​In the video, Alia questions the concept of 'Kanyadaan'. The ad has sparked a debate on social media. While many think it is progressive, others find it misinterpreting. Sharing her views about the same, Kangana asked the brands to stop 'manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising'. In her post, she also tried to explain the concept of the age old Hindu tradition.

"We often see a martyr's father on television when they lose a son on the border. They roar, 'don't worry I have one more son, uska bhi daan main is dharti maa ko dunga'. Kanyadaan ho yaa putradaan, the way a society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent word in English or urdu) renunciation shows its core value system. When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan.. then you know it is time for the reestablishment of Ram Rajya. The king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a tapasvi (Monk). Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals. Dharti and woman, both are mothers in the scriptures. They were worshipped as goddesses of fertility. Nothing wrong in seeing them as the precious and very source of existence (Shakti)," she wrote explaining the meaning and concept of kanyadaan according to her understanding.

The video in question is of Ali Bhatt wherein the actress headlines the campaign for a clothing brand. The video tries to rethink wedding traditions in modern times. In the video, Alia as the bride talks about the notion of considering a girl child to be a liability as she shares how each of her family members spoke to her about weddings and brides since her childhood. Taking a stance on kanyadaan, the film asks everyone to rethink it and bring it forth as a gesture of respect and equality.

The 'Kanyadaan' is an age-old ritual which has been an intrinsic part of our society. Highlighting the conventional thought behind this ritual, the video tries to promote a more inclusive and equal space for women in marriage and in life. Through the film, Alia talks about a new idea that creates a union between the ritual itself and its underlying thought process placed in modern context.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about the ad, Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited in an earlier statement said, "Mohey has always symbolized the progressive women of our society. Through this commercial, we have tried to bring about a shift in the mindset of the general populace while being respectful and fervent towards our traditions and rituals".

Adding more to it Director of Shreyansh Innovations, Shreyansh Baid added, "We have always believed in progressive communication and our main thought behind making this film was to convey a strong message that is rooted in the rich Indian culture, and yet takes it a step forward by deriving inspiration from the new-age Woman and the new-age society. With Alia onboard we have been able to create a communication that strikes a chord and invokes a positive change."