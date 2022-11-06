Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl; Bollywood's new parents share happy news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child. The Bollywood couple who tied the knot on April 14 welcomed a baby girl. The actress shared the happy news on social media. "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love. Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!! love love love, Alia and Ranbir," Alia shared in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

Along with the announcement, the actress shared a photo of a lion family. For the caption, she simply added a heart emoji.

On Sunday morning, the new parents were spotted arriving at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day. Mothers-in-law Neetu Kapor and Soni Razdan were with Alia before she was wheeled into the labour room. The time of birth is 12:05. Alia is doing fine and she will be in the hospital for a couple of days.

The newborn child is the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple. In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. It was just months after Ranbir and Alia got married.

The two recently hosted a baby shower for which Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi arrived at their Vastu home in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai. Vastu is the same place where the two tied the nuptial knot this year.

On the work front, the couple have had a successful year with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sealing Alia's well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and 'Brahmastra' reviving Ranbir's flagging career graph. Alia also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart of Stone', set to be released in 2023. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.

Talking about their upcoming movies, Alia, who was last seen in Netflix film Darlings looks forward to a slew of new releases namely -- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

