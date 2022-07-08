Alia Bhatt wishes 'soon-to-be dadi' Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with awwdorable picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor turns 64 today. The veteran actress celebrated her special day with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members and friends in London. On the celebratory occasion, Alia Bhatt wished Neetu on social media with a sweet message and awwdorable picture. Calling her 'soon to be dadi' (grandmother), the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... my mother-in-law/friend/soon-to-be Dadi maaa, love you so so much." Alia posted a throwback picture from her haldi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the picture, Neetu can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead. Both of them twinned in yellow outfits. The birthday girl reshared Alia's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Love you so much."

On the other hand, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too took to her Instagram handle and dropped a precious picture with her mom. Wisher her, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever."

Meanwhile, Neetu is celebrating her special day in London. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress has posted pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the trilogy has been in the discussion ever since its inception. Brahmastra's first part is titled 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' fans are now eagerly waiting to experience this epic multi-starrer fantasy film on the big screen. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D.

On the other hand, Neetu is enjoying the release of her film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' directed by Raj Mehta. The film is a progressive take on modern-day relationships and follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. The film follows Kuku (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), on the verge of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's (Prajakta Koli) wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta, essayed by Neetu Kapoor, and planning to divorce her.