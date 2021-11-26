Alia Bhatt in kala chasma chills with her girl gang in Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding festivities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANU RANJAN Alia Bhatt in kala chasma chills with girl gang in Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal wedding festivities

More pictures from Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding celebrations are here! Producer Anu Ranjan shared a picture from her daughter's wedding celebrations, which took place on November 22. The festivities kick-started with the Mehendi and was a total three-day affair with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Taking to Instagram, Anu shared a poolside moment with her younger daughter Akansha Ranjan along with Soni Razdan and her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen. The young actress can be seen in her stunning pink outfit with black sunglasses.

"Always heart to heart," she captioned the picture. To this, Soni reacted "True that."

Anushka and Aditya Seal recently tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony. Attended by close friends and family members, the couple looked lovely together. While Anushka wore a lavender lehenga, Adita complimented her in a contrasting sherwani. The wedding ceremony was attended by Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty among others.

Sharing a series of pictures from the wedding, Anushka wrote, "Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together. Adi, you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed".

Meanwhile, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed to the actress in Paris in October 2019. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.