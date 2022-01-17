Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's wish gets fulfilled! Actor shares video of a tiger he spotted at Ranthambore National Park

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently holidaying with his family in Ranthambore Tiger National Park in Sawai Madhopur district. Just yesterday, he informed about the same on his Instagram post and shared a video where his daughter is seen feeding a cow and later hugging her father getting a little scared. Apart from this, he even expressed his desire of spotting a tiger. Well, it seems that his wish has now turned true as Akshay in his latest Instagram post shared a video of a tiger strolling in the forest. Alongside in the caption, he wrote, "सोने पे सुहागा माँगा था, ये तो उस से भी बढ़ कर हो गया. Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that !"

Speaking about his previous post, it was shared with a beautiful caption. He stated that he felt extremely happy to make his child experience the beauty of nature. "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein...ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga," he wrote.

Akshay also expressed his desire to see a tiger in Ranthambore National Park. "Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this," he added.

As soon as the actor shared the video on Instagram, his fans started reacting to the same. A person wrote, "Sir mein to bolta hu iska sath bhi ek movie sign kr lo," while another one commented, "Aray khiladi ko mila sher (Wow, khiladi met the tiger)."

The actor is also celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna. To mark the occasion, he shared a lovable post for his wife that read, "Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure."

On the work front, Akshay was last seen Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Next up, he will be seen in several movies this year. He has 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ram Setu' in his kitty.