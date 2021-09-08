Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TYAGIURMI Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia dies: Vindu Dara Singh, Jacqueline & other celebs, fans send condolences

Just a few days after the shocking demise of Sidharth Shukla, another sad news poured in when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced the news of his mother Aruna Bhatia's demise. She died two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital. Akshay took to Twitter to express his grief on Wednesday and informed that his mother passed away peacefully. As soon as the 'Bell Bottom' actor shared the tweet, tons of his fans and followers took to the comments section and poured in condolences. Not just them but various celebrities including Vindu Dara Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hiten Tejwani and others also mourned her death.

Akshay Kumar returned to India from the UK after learning about his mother's ill-health. His emotional post on Twitter read, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru @akshaykumar."

Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Prayers for your strong maa prah, she will always be blessing us from the heavens."

Ajay Devgn shared on Twitter, "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti."

Neil Nitin Mukesh replied, "Deepest condolences to you and the family sir."

Shankar Mahadevan wrote on Twitter, "Dear @akshaykumar heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Prayers for her peaceful journey ahead."

Nikkhil Advani wrote, "Condolences and prayers sir… "

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "My deepest condolences to you and your family @akshaykumar #OmShanti."

Pooja Bhatt wrote, "My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength."

Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Deepest condolences to you and your family for this inconsolable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace. ॐ शांति"

Here are some other tweets that followed soon after the shocking piece of news:

