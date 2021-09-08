Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hartalika Teej 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD images, Facebook & WhatsApp status, Date, Time, Muhurat & Vrat Katha

Happy Hartalika Teej 2021: Women all across the country will be celebrating the festival of Hartalika Teej on September 9 this year. The Hindus on this day worship Lord Shiva and Gauri and pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. Not only this but unmarried girls also observe fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva. Hinduism states that Goddess Parvati was the first one to observe the fast after which she got Bholenath Shiva Shankar as her husband. Ever year on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month, women do solah shringar, apply mehendi and decorate themselves in fancy embellishments. Celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej is observed majorly in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

In case you are also planning to celebrate the festival, here's everything you need to know like-- puja vidhi, muhurat, date & time and vrat katha. Not only this but you should also send good wishes, quotes, messages, HD images to your closed ones.

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2021 BEST WISHES AND MESSAGES:

May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

Teej hai anand aur umangon ka tyohar Daliyon mein khilein hain phool aur varsha ki hai fuhar, Aap haste rahein, sukhi rahe yehi hai meri mann ki iccha, Har saal manate rahein aap Hartalika Teej ka yeh tyohar.

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hartalika Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Sawan aaya rimjhim rimjhim, Jhula jhoolo hokar nishchint, Sukhi raho sada hasti raho, Prarthana kartein hai tumhare liye nishi din. Hartalika Teej ki shubh kamnayein.

HARTALIKA TEEJ 2021 HD IMAGES:

Hartalika Teej 2021 Date:

Teej of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month is celebrated as Haritalika Teej and this year it will be celebrated on September 9.

Hartalika Teej 2021 shubh muhurat:

It will be in the morning from 06:03 am and 08:33 am. In the evening the timings are from 06:33 PM and 08:51 PM. Tritiya tithi will start on September 9 from 2.33 am and will end on September 10 at 12.18am.

Hartalika Teej 2021 Vrat Katha:

Pooja Samagri for Hartalika Teej 2021:

A metal plate for keeping the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati

A chaupayi (wooden platform for placing the idols of the deities on the plate)

A clean cloth preferably yellow/orange or red for covering the Chaupayi.

Natural clay or sand for making the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati

One whole coconut with its husk

One Kalash with water

Mango or paan leaves for the Kalash.

Ghee

Lamp

Agarbatti and Dhoop

Oil for lighting the lamp

Cotton wicks

Camphor (Kapur)