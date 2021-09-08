Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away, actor pens emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar's mother passes away, actor pens emotional note

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. The actor took to Instagram and shared the sad news with his fans and followers. She was admitted on Friday, September 3, evening to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. She was in critical condition. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar, who was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks, flew back after her mother was admitted to ICU. Updating about the same, the actor on Tuesday took to social media and wrote that it is a 'very tough' time for his family and him. He thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern and said "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in his recently released film "BellBottom." The film became the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres after the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. The spy thriller featured Akshay as a RAW agent who goes on a mission to save passengers of a hijacked flight. While, Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time, Vaani played Akshay's wife in the film.

The film did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as theatres are shut there. Apart from 'Cinderella.' Akshya has 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.