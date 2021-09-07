Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALVARO/TWITTER Money Heist fans, have you seen Professor aka Sergio's Pakistani lookalike?

Spanish Netflix series Money Heist has been ruling the popularity charts ever since the release of its fifth season. The crime-thriller La Casa de Papel which made its debut in the year 2017 became everyone's favourite-- all thanks to its unique plot. Not only this, but each and every character be it Professor Sergio, Tokyo, Lisbon, Nairobi, Denver is loved by the fans. However, the appreciation which actor Alvaro Morte who plays the iconic role of The Professor received is to another level. While many want the show to be recreated in Bollywood, a section of people on the internet have been talking about his doppelganger. Yes, that's true! A lookalike of the lead character of the show has been spotted in a Pakistani kirana store recently.

The picture shows a man working in what looks like a kirana store in Pakistan looking somewhat similar to The Professor. He is also wearing glasses like Sergio which adds on to the similarity and doing calculation of the grocery. Many shared his picture and wrote hilarious captions alongside. A person wrote, "La casa do pattay disprin," while another one commented, "Professor is now entering kiryana shop business in Pakistan." A user tweeted, "Professor's Pakistan connection," and a fan joked, "Jani ek panadol yes karwa."

Here's looking at all the hilarious tweets that took over the micro-blogging website:

It did not got over here. Soon after the show aired, many started comparing the looks of a a soldier to that of Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol. See it here:

Meanwhile, speaking about The Professor who happens to be a timid and private person left everyone amazed with his intelligence. He is undoubtedly the central point of the show.

Money Heist features Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Nimri as Seirra, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Furthermore, season 5 cast also includes-- Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.

The season finale of Money Heist has been divided into two parts. The first volume released on September 3 while the second one will premiere on December 3.

