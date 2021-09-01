Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRALBHAYANI Mouni Roy suffers wardrobe malfunction, video of actress rushing to her car goes VIRAL

Television-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is a hearthrob for many. Not just for her various shows and films, the 'Naagin' fame is also known for her social media activity. Every now and then she shared pictures or reels of herself on Instagram that caught the attention of fans. Yet again, she came in the limelight but for all the wrond reasons. A video of Mouni captured by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has gone viral on the internet. In the same, she can be seen wearing a halter neck dress posing for the paps after which she suffers a wardrobe malfunction of sorts and rushes to her car. This has caught the attention of Netizens who are now bashing her for wearing such an uncomfortable dress.

The video which was shared on Instagram features Mouni allowing the photographers to click pictures and record videos of her. She seemed quite uncomfortable as the outfit was sliding continously. The incident took place outside the T-series office in Andheri. She later rushes to her car and crosses the road in a hurry. As soon as she sits inside, the halter neck slid and slightly revealed her assets.

Have a look at the video here:

As soon as the video was uploaded, it caught the attention of a number of people online. Many asked her the reason for wearing such a dress while others trolled her and said that it was a publicity stunt to get lead roles in films.

An Instagram user asked, "Ek taraf baalo se chupaliya dusre taraf hath se.. y they wear dresses in which they aren't comfortable!!," while another one commented, "Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable Why?" A third one wrote, "Aise kapde ka kya fayda jisse baar sambhalna pade..." Another one wrote, "Ye ladki kitna bhi expose kar le ..kisi film me lead role to milne se raha..inhe ye shortcut lagta hai."

Image Source : INSTA/VIRALBHAYANI Netizens troll Mouni Roy after her wardrobe malfunction

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the web series 'London Confidential.' She has also worked in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively.

Fans are eagerly waiting for her appearance in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The actress will be seen playing the negative role of Damyanti in the first part of the trilogy.