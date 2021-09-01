Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma enters the house as wild card contestant, excited fans say 'aag laga degi'

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss OTT: Fans super excited for Nia Sharma's entry as wild card contestant, say 'aag laga degi'

Bigg Boss OTT has been succesfully entertaining the audiences not just because of the fights between contestants but also their connection with one another. However, all of it will soon change with the entry of Television's 'Naagin' aka Nia Sharma. Yes, that's true! The actress finally made her entry into the house as a wild card contestant and bought the much-awaited twist. Her grand entry which took place today ie. on September 1 was followed by the announcement of the new Boss Lady of the house. And guess what, it is none other than Nia herself! Excited fans flooded social media with excited tweets and posts even before her entry.

The promo of Nia was shared by the actress herself on social media alongside caption reading, "See you all on September 1st." Not only this but she even shared pictures of herself confirming her entry and wrote, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September."

While the temperature in the Bigg Boss house is always hot, this wild card entry is going to take the hotness quotient high. See her first glimpse from the house:

Have a look at how fans reacted just before her entry in the show:

Known for roles in 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' and many more, Nia expressed her excitement and also shares about her strategy and favourite contestant. She said: "I have always been in the news for entering 'Bigg Boss' but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24x7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection."

Nia added: "My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!" Will Nia's entry create a tiff between Pratik and Neha, only time will tell! Meanwhile, she gave another good news to her fans and announced her new song 'Do Ghoont.'

Don't forget to watch Bigg Boss OTT on VOOT.