Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANKITALOKHANDE Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh reveal trailer release date, fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta is counted amongst one of the popular daily soaps on the small screen. The show which ran for five years featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande playing the lead role of Manav and Archana respectively. The show is once again coming back to entertain the audience but will this time stream on ALTBalaji. The announcement of Pavitra Rishta 2 was made a while back and now the lead actors are here with an update. Taking to their respective social media handles, Ankita and Shaheer shared a motion poster and announced that the trailer of their show will be out tomorrow ie Wednesday (September 1).

Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Two hearts. One soul. Witness the eternal love story of Archana and Manav on #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate #TrailerOutTomorrow." The same caption was opted by Shaheer and also the Instagram handles of Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

Have a look at the same here:

Season two of the show is titled "Pavitra Rishta…it’s never too late". A few days back a new promo was released which was shared by Ankita with a caption reading, "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate."

While Lokhande will continue to essay the role of Archana, Sheikh, 37, has come on board to portray the character of Manav. Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

See how fans reacted to the latest update:

The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia. Apart from Lokhande and Singh, who passed away last year, "Pavitra Rishta" also featured Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra.

While actor Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav’s mother), other cast members are yet to be announced.

-With PTI inputs