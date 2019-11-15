Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar kickstart Prithviraj with muhurat puja, Rani Mukerji joins

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar kickstart Prithviraj with muhurat puja

Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the Box Office success of his latest release Housefull 4, is set to headline a historical project next. On Friday, the actor shared a video from the muhurat puja of his next film Prithiviraj -- based on the great warrior.

In the posted video, Akshay Kumar can be seen attending the puja along with the leading lady of the film - Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

"Here's to auspicious beginnings?? Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020! Need your love and best wishes as always. @ManushiChhillar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf."

Rani Mukerji can also be seen in the short clip attending the puja.

In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen stepping into the shoes of great warrior Prithviraj and Manushi will be seen as his love interest Sanyogita. With the film, Manushi will make her debut in Bollywood.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is YRF’s first periodic drama.

Talking about the film, Manushi said in a statement, "It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I'm thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it's like a new, exciting chapter of my life.”

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

Manushi also says she understands that with Prithviraj, she has a responsibility to portray a strong character convincingly on the big screen. She added, “She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible."

Akshay Kumar has his hands full till 2021. The actor will be seen in Good Newwz on Christmas 2019. Then he has Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in the pipeline.

