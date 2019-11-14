Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh squeeze in 'Good Newwz' between Kareena, Kiara's baby bumps

Good Newwz Posters: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh squeeze in between baby-bumps of Kareena and Kiara

Akshay Kumar has a good news for his fans -- the new poster of his next film, Good Newwz. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh apart from him, looks like a goofy comedy. It is set to release on December 27.

In the posters, Akshay and Diljit are seen sandwiched between the protruded bellies, more precisely the baby bumps, of Kareena and Kiara.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the three posters.

"Squeezing' in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!" the first poster read.

The second one was captioned: "There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you! #GoodNewwz on Dec 27!"

The third said, "The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December."

The movie was previously titled 'Good News' but the title change was announced by Karan Johar, the producer on Akshay's birthday in September. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films, the film revolves around two couples who go through in-vitro fertilisation.

Kareena and Akshay will be seen playing a married couple longing for a baby, while Diljit and Kiara are paired opposite each other.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video