Akshay Kumar wishes 'love and luck' to Ajay Devgn for 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar wishes 'love and luck' to Ajay Devgn for 100th film

Ajay Devgn will be 100 films old in Bollywood with his upcoming release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and his friend, actor Akshay Kumar, has praised him on social media. Akshay says he has seen Ajay's graph grow from strength to strength. Akshay on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Ajay's upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

He captioned the image: " We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn"

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which marks Ajay Devgn's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol, also features Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Pankaj Tripathi. The period drama is slated to hit the theatres on January 10 next year.

Soon after wishing Ajay Devgn love and luck, the Khiladi Kumar refuted the rumours of his fall out with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty. In a hilarious video, the actor was seen fighting with the filmmaker and squashing the rumours. He wrote, “#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif”

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz will release in December, 2020. He also has Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bell Bottom in the pipeline.

