Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar looks like a retro king in first look of spy thriller

Actor Akshay Kumar is these days enjoying the success of his last release-- Housefull 4. The star will next be seen in quite a number of projects like Laxxmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj and Good Newwz. Apart from that, he is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Days after releasing his first music video Filhall, the actor shared his first look from the film Bell Bottom. The high-end espionage thriller will be the actor's collaboration with producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment.

The actor shared the first look on his social media where he can be seen sitting on a red car donning the retro vibes of the 80s era wearing a brown outfit. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Get ready to go back to the ’80s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021." Have a look:

Talking more about the film, it will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is inspired by true events revolving around one of India’s forgotten heroes. The shooting of the film will begin in the mid of next year and it is slated to release on 22nd January 2021. The plot has been written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand and the actor will be seen portraying a never seen before avatar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video