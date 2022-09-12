Akshay Kumar’s hairdresser Milan Jadhav passes away, actor writes heartfelt note remembering him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar’s hairdresser Milan Jadhav passes away

Akshay Kumar is one of the stars in show business who is regarded for having a golden heart and establishing genuine connections with those around him. The actor recently shared a tragic news on his social media account. The Khiladi shared the news of the passing of his hairdresser, Milan Jadhav, with whom he had worked for 15 long years. He shared a heartfelt note, remembering him.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and posted a photo with his hairstylist. He poured his heart out in the caption, remembering his stylist and writing about how he stood out from the crowd with his work and infectious smile. The actor also highlighted how he made sure each of his hair looked good and was in its proper place. His caption read, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano. Om shanti."

As soon as he announced the devastating loss, several fans and celebrities went to the comment section to express their condolences to Milan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in the Ranjit Tiwari directorial Cuttputlli alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The flick was a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. It garnered a mixed reception at the box office.

The actor now has a hectic schedule with a bevvy of films lined up. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will be seen playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. Also, he has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Besides this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff. He also has Capsule Gill, Ram Setu, and Soorarai Pottru remake, which is yet-to-be-titled.

