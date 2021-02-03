Image Source : INDIA TV Akshay Kumar comes in support of Govt, after Rihanna's tweet on farmers protest

After pop star, Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg many global influencers have shown their support towards the ongoing farmers protest in India. To this Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"

International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site. The 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took to the microblogging site and shared a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.

"Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote.

Soon, the discussion on the topic began again among various Bollywood celebs. Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker, who have been vocal supporters of the agitation, lauded Rihanna's remarks. The singer, who has global chartbusters like "Diamonds", "Umbrella" and "We Found Love" to her credit, was hailed by a section of social media users for speaking up at a time when many Bollywood celebrities have stayed mum on the issue.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

-With PTI inputs