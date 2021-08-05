Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn pours love for Kajol on her birthday, shares super cute picture of the couple

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couple of Bollywood town. As Kajol, celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday, Ajay penned a love filled note for her along with an adorable picture of the duo. It seems like Ajay has some exciting plans for Kajol's special day. Sharing the picture he wrote, "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol."

Take a look:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have worked in many films together. Their first film together was Hulchul (1995) and that was also the first time they met each other.

Earlier, speaking with Pioneer, Ajay had said, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

The duo was last seen together on screen in the 2020 film, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. They have been married for 22 years and have two kids 17-year-old Nysa and 10-year-old Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga. Her future projects include the biopic Sasi Lalitha, besides Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.