Happy Birthday Kajol: Here's why actress is the real queen of sarcasm, wit and humour

Bollywood actress Kajol is one of the most wittiest, sarcastic and humorous celebrities of Bollywood. She is known to not mince her words and is one actress in Bollywood who has never stopped herself from speaking her mind and standing up for what she feels is right. Not just her straight forward attitude but even her sense of sarcasm and humor has won her many hearts. Kajol's Instagram profile is packed with words that are sure to tickle your funny bones. She never fails to impress her fans and followers with a witty spin to his captions which are worth reading.

Kajol who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to her humour, sarcasm and razor-sharp wit. The actress has

11.4 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the virtual world. While her wit and funny side has won her many fans, she sometimes ends up rubbing some people the wrong way. As the actress turns 47 today, here’s taking a look at some of her funniest, wittiest and sarcastic posts:

Kajol made her acting debut at the age of 17 in Bekhudi (1992). Known for natural performance on screen, she has successfully proved her acting prowess for over two decades in the hindi film industry. On the films front, Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga. Her future projects include the biopic Sasi Lalitha, besides Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.