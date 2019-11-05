Golmaal 3 turns 9: Ajay Devgn reminisces the film by sharing a funny video

Ajay Devgn shared a funny clip from Golmaal 3 as the film completed 9 years of release

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal 3 completed 9 years of its release today. The third installment of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise released on November 5, 2010, and shattered box office records. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Mithun and Ratna Pathak in key roles.

On this 9th anniversary of the film, jay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a funny clip from the film. Ajay's character Gopal who used to get angry whenever anyone pointed a finger at him and broke the finger. Sharing the video Ajay wrote, "Ab toh log sach mein mujhe ungli dikhaane se darte hai! #9YearsOfGolmaal3."

In 2017, fourth film of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again was released but the film could not repeat the success of the Golmaal franchise. Golmaal Again also starred Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While the fans of Golmaal await the next film there has been no word about the next installment. Director Rohit Shetty has been busy with his Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi which is set to hit the theatres next year. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is busy with home production Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, where he will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

