Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looks cute in red saree for Annual Day, Big B and Abhishek join

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looks cute in red saree for Annual Day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied her daughter Aaradhya to her school for the Annual Day Celebrations. The little munchkin looked pretty in her dance costume which was a saree paired with a bun and makeup. Aaradhya looked adorable as Aishwarya lead her way into the Dhirubhai Ambani school. The actress has always been the biggest cheerleader of her daughter. This is not the first time that Aaradhya has participated in eth annual function celebration but videos of her dance keep popping on the internet every year.

While Aaradhya sizzled in a saree, mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked her usual best in a dark pink kurta-churidaar She looked beautiful and flaunted a charming smile. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanies daughter Aaradhya for Annual Day celebration

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanies daughter Aaradhya for Annual Day celebration

There is no denying that Aishwarya’s world revolves around her daughter Aaradhya, The little munchkin is often seen by her mother’s side on public occasions and Aishwarya never leaves her daughter’s hand. Recently, the actress also credited daughter Aaradhya for her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She said that Aaradhya was the reason that she said yes to it.

Aishwarya said, “My kid loved it. It was almost like some divine decision-making... I get this mail and flashed on my phone when I was putting Aaradhya to bed. I was setting the alarm. And I read it and said it aloud Maleficent. Aaradhya heard it, and asked me, Are you doing the film?’ So her eyes lit up when she heard about the project.”

Not just Aishwarya, but father Abhishek and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan also accompanied Aaradhya to her school on the special occasion. Aishwarya’s mother Brinda Rai and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda were also among the list of family members who attended the function. Also, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan, Raveena Tandon and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the annual day celebration. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also attended the school function

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan arrived to support their kids at teh school

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his family for teh annual function, Raveena Tandon also attended

