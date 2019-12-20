Deepika Padukone shares making of Chhapaak song Nok Jhok: The love is beyond all inhibitions

Image Source : YOUTUBE Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey share making of Chhapaak song Nok Jhok

Deepika Padukone is all set to bring the life struggles of an acid attack victim on the big screen through her upcoming character of Malti in the film Chhapaak. The trailer of the film has already resonated with the viewers and touched their hearts like nothing else. Just when fans were talking about her struggles, the makers showed a different side of the story where Amol, played by Vikrant Massey, falls in love with Malti through the song Nok Jhok.

Sharing the making of the song on Friday, Deepika Padukone wrote, “The Beginning of Nok Jhok...The building blocks of a blossoming relationship... How Malti and Amol began their Nok Jhok...#Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020.” In the video, Deepika, Vikrant and director Meghna Gulzar reveal how the love between Malti and Amol is pure based on their feeling for each other and is beyond their looks. Watch the video here-

Talking about the song, Deepika explains in the video, “If I may be very honest, this is my most favourite part of the movie because it was so unexpected. This is path-breaking in so many ways, especially in cinema where attraction has always been physical.” She also talks about the chemistry with Vikrant Massey and says they could feel the connection from the first day.

The actress said, “Chemistry between two people can’t be created. You either have it or you don’t. I am so fortunate that Vikrant and I have it. The minute we came together for this film, I could tell that it was special.” Vikrant also adds that even though he was a bit jittery during the first few days, later he felt at ease and Deepika helped her a lot through the process.

Chhapaak is based on a real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will hit the screens on 10th January 2020.

