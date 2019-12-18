After Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone to star in a film with Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor?

Deepika Padukone is reportedly mulling over a project with Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actress's performance as an acid attack survivor in the trailer of the film looked promising and fans just can’t wait to watch the film. While Chhapaak is still a few days away, fresh news coming in suggest that Deepika could already be thinking about her next project. The film will also star Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor.

According to a report in Mid-Day Deepika and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor could soon come together for a film however, nothing is final as yet and it’s still is just a plan. Deepika had featured with Rishi Kapoor in films like Om Shanti Om and Love Aaj Kal. The breakup of Deepika and Ranbir hasn’t affected Deepika's bond witht the Kapoor senior. While Rishi Kapoor was in the US for his cancer treatment, Deepika took time out to visit the veteran actor. Ranbir's mother took to Instagram to share picture of Deepika's visit.

Currently Deepika is too busy with promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on real events from life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Talking about her in the film Deepika in an interview with Harper Bazaar India said, "I'd say it's the toughest movie I have ever done. Not because of the role, but because of the prosthetics. I am extremely patient person, but I had to dig deep to go through that every single day for 42 days." The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

