Hrithik Roshan nails Kartik Aaryan's popular Dheeme Dheeme step like no one else. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan's Dheeme Dheeme step became a rage ever since the song came out. The easy looking step is actually not easy when you try it out yourself and you will surely need expert guidance. The hook step got everyone hooked and even Deepika Padukone wanted to try out and she requested Kartik to teach her the steps. Kartik was seen teaching actress Deepika Padukone the hook steps of the song. Kartik and Deepika's video from the Mumbai Airport went viral on social media in no time. After Deepika, it was Hrithik Roshan who took the Dheeme Dheeme challenge at the recently held Star Screen Award.

And when it comes to dancing there's nothing Hrithik cannot do. In the video that's going from the award night, Hrithik is seen nailing the Dheeme Dheeme hook step to perfection as Karthik Aaryan joins him for the step.

In another video from the award night, Kartik is seen doing the Dheeme Dheeme hook step with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Ananya Pandey.

Earlier Deepika was seen trying out the 'Dheeme Dheeme' hook step at the Mumbai Airport with Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh that featured him with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, opened to positive responses from the audience. The film had collected over Rs 50 crores in six days of its' release. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 release with the same name. The original film featured Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta as the female leads.

