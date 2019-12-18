Chhapaak's first song Nok Jhok is all about unsaid love of Malti and Amol

Chhapaak's first song titled Nok Jhok out

Makers of Chhapaak have released the first song of their film titled Nok Jhok. Portraying the budding love story between its lead characters played by Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone, the soothing track is all about unsaid love. Penned by Gulzar and composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Nok Jhok is crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan.

Deepika shared the song on her Instagram with the caption, ''Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar...Here’s Malti and Amol’s #NokJhok Song out now!''.

The Padmavat actress said that she was into the story few minutes after listening to the narration. Talking about how special the film is, Deepika during the trailer launch said, “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and ‘Chhapaak’ has been such thing''.

This is the first time Deepika will be sharing the screen space with Vikrant. The actress called the film, a tale of trauma and triumph. The story is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar is all set to release on 10th January, 2020.

Chhapaak also marks first production venture of Deepika.