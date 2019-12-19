Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends prayer meet of late makeup artist Subhash Vagal. Check photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended a prayer meeting for late make up artist Subhash Vagal who fondly known as Subbu in the film industry

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the prayer meet of late make-up artist Subhash Vagal. Subhash vagal who was fondly named Subbu in the film industry passed away earlier this month. Subbu was one of the most famous make-up artists in Bollywood and had worked with several stars. Many had taken to their social media expressing grief over his demise.

Aishwarya Rai who had worked with Shubash Vagal in her career attended the prayer meet for him. The actress was spotted wearing a black top and blue jeans.

Actor Anushka Sharma had posted a heartfelt post remembering Subhash Bagal. Anushka wrote, "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu.”

Katrina Kaif too posted a note for Subbu, "“A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such a incredible talent ,The first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”

Aishwarya Rai who has been missing from the silver screen was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film, however, failed to make an impact on the box office. Aishwarya will next be seen collaborating with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan which will be a remake of a Tamil film of the same name.